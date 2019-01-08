Check Out Ace Combat 7’s Opening Movie

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is quickly approaching its landing date of January 18, 2019. With that, Bandai Namco has given fans a sneak peek at what they’ll see when they start up the game. It’s a relatively grounded start to what will surely be a high-flying adventure.

Check out the Ace Combat 7 opening here:

The opening centers around mechanic Avril Mead, who’s been featured in previous trailers. Raised by her grandfather after her father’s death, her life has been surrounded by planes. However, she was barred from joining the Osean Air Defense after her father’s untimely death. That doesn’t stop her from dedicating her life to planes, however.

One day, Avril decides to finally try out the plane she spent her life fixing up. While in the sky, she unintentionally flies herself right into the middle of a conflict between Osean and Eursean forces, setting up Ace Combat 7’s story. However, as this is only the opening, there will likely be much more drama and action to follow.

While the opening is certainly exciting, it’s far from the only feature in Ace Combat 7. There’s also online multiplayer, so you can outfly your friends and strangers. It also comes with a variety of customization features, allowing you to make the aircraft of your dreams. Ace Combat 7 is playable in PlayStation VR, giving you the ultimate feeling of immersion.

We recently went hands-on with the variety of modes coming to the newest Ace Combat game. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown releases on January 18, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.