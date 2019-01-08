PlayStation Now’s January Lineup Adds 9 Games, Including Prey and Metro 2033 Redux

Bringing in the new year, PlayStation Now’ January 2019 lineup packs nine new entries, a few of which are heavy hitters. Some of the more notable additions to the service include 2017’s Prey, Metro 2033 Redux, and Project Cars 2.

The full list of new titles is featured below:

Chess Ultra (PS4)

God Eater 2: Rage Burst (PS4)

Lock’s Quest (PS4)

Metro 2033 Redux (PS4)

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos (PS4)

Prey (PS4)

Project Cars 2 (PS4)

Skydrift (PS3)

Thunder Wolves (PS3)

In addition to the list of new games hitting PlayStation Now, a list of the most played titles during the month of December 2018 has also emerged.

Mafia III

For Honor

Red Dead Redemption

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K 16

Steep

Sniper Elite IV

Mortal Kombat

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Prey is a first-person shooter from Arkane Studios, the developer behind Dishonored. In Prey, players are tasked with battling aliens aboard a space station. Futuristic weaponry and special abilities aid in the fight, which, depending upon player choice, may determine humanity’s fate.

Metro 2033 Redux serves as Metro 2033’s definitive edition. Redux improved the graphics and gameplay of the original release, while also updating physics and weather systems. This title coming to PlayStation Now is particularly of note, since it’s the first game in a series whose third entry, Metro Exodus, will soon hit store shelves. The series centers on an apocalyptic tale that sends players journeying through Russian wastelands, where dealing with morality seems often as frightening as facing Metro’s monsters and mutants.

The other title leading the pack, Project Cars 2, is racing simulator. With over 140 tracks across dozens of locations, this racing sim offers players a chance to see the world from inside of their favorite vehicle. The choice of cars is impressive, too, especially since a DLC pack recently added a handful of Ferraris to the experience.

As always, those that have yet to give PlayStation Now a shot can do so for free with a seven-day free trial. The trial is available on PlayStation platforms and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]