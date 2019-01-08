PlayStation Store Global Update – January 8, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition ($84.99)(out 1-17)

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN ($59.99)(out 1-17)

The Grand Tour Game ($14.99)(out 1-15)

Onimusha: Warlords ($19.99)(out 1-15)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal ($39.99)(out 1-22)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal — Tailor-Made Edition ($49.99)(out 1-22)

Vane ($24.99)(out 1-15)

PSVR Games

Beats Fever ($19.99)

Megalith ($29.99)

VR Apocalypse ($17.99)

PS4 Demos

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO PUZZLE BOBBLE ($7.99)

Battle Princess Madelyn ($19.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 + Destiny 2: Forsaken + Overwatch ($159.99)

HIVE: Altenum Wars Ultimate Edition ($13.99)

My Brother Rabbit Winter Edition ($16.99)

Pic-a-Pix Pieces ($7.99)

PUBG + PlayStation Plus Bundle ($69.99)

Samael the Legacy of Ophiuchus ($29.99)

Subnautica ($29.99)

Ultimate Runner ($14.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

18 Floors DLC 「Continued」 (Free)

Cryptract: PS Plus Reward (Free and exclusive for PS+)

DOA5LR: Core Fighters + Marie Rose (Free and Exclusive for PS+)

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4 ($7.99)

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pass ($29.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Assty. DLC ($2.99 each)

Fishing Planet: Christmas Bundle ($16.49)

LEGO DC Super-Villains Aquaman Bundle Pack ($5.99)

LET IT DIE: (The Jackals Awaken) Special Pack 1 ($9.99)

LET IT DIE: (The Jackals Awaken) Special Pack 2 ($32.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining ($9.99)

Megalith: Thorn ($3.99)

RIDE 3 – Free Pack 2 (Free)

Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s Edition ($34.99)

Skyforge: Soundweaver Quickplay Pack ($14.99)

theHunter™: Call of the Wild – Parque Fernando ($7.99)

Train Sim World: BR Class 33 ($19.99)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Asst. DLC ($1.99 and up)

World of Tanks – M4 Improved Ultimate ($28.99)

World of Tanks – T32-A Proto Ultimate ($59.99)

World of Tanks – Tanksmas: Bear, Rudy & Bizon ($55.99)

World of Tanks – Tanksmas: UK Heavy Destroyers ($58.99)

World of Tanks – Tanksmas: US Heavy Destroyers ($53.99)

PS Vita Games

Atari Flashback Classics ($19.99)

Pic-a-Pix Pieces ($7.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3