Take Your Chances With the Resident Evil 2’s 1-Shot Demo in January

After appearing on the Xbox Store in December 2018, Resident Evil 2‘s 1-Shot Demo has finally been confirmed by Capcom. The demo will come to the PlayStation 4, Steam, and Xbox One on January 11, 2019 for free. However, it will leave storefronts on January 31, 2019.

1-Shot really does mean what the name implies. Players will only receive one thirty minute session to play the demo, though you can retry the mission if you fail or replay it if you complete it and have time left over. When the clock hits zero, play time’s over, as is the demo itself. Regardless of how the demo ends, however, everyone will be rewarded with a demo-exclusive new trailer for Resident Evil 2.

Thankfully, a few helpful tips have been posted to the PlayStation Blog, offering players a chance to think through strategies before booting up the 1-Shot Demo. Scattered throughout the Raccoon City Police Department are all the items players will need to survive and make it to the end. Using the map will serve as the best way of determining whether an area has been picked clean.

Many of the items worth scavenging are to preserve Leon’s health. While death won’t mark the demo’s end, repeated deaths may very well hinder progress. Zombie attacks, of course, can also add to a lack of progress. Players will have to choose whether fight or flight is best course of action. There are tools in place, such as wooden planks, to make the decision easier in some situations.

Naturally, getting lost will additionally hinder player progress. Apparently, keeping to the Police Department’s first floor early in the demo could aid players. Looking to red lights for guidance, prominent on laptop screens and shutter controls, should help with this as well.

Resident Evil 2 will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on January 25th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog, Capcom]