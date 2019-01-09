Film-Noir Horror Game Dollhouse Is Coming in 2019

Publisher SOEDESCO revealed that its long-awaited film-noir horror game Dollhouse (developed by Creazn Studio) will be coming in 2019. The developer also revealed a first look at the PlayStation 4 box art, which you can see in the gallery below.

Dollhouse was first teased back in 2013, so only Final Fantasy fans and Mother fans truly understand how grueling the wait has been for its niche following. In this psychological horror-thriller, players will take control of a detective named Marie. Marie, who suffers from amnesia, is compelled to walk through the tangled, harrowing corridors of her memory to try to solve the mystery of who (or what) murdered her daughter. You’ll aid her in this quest, all while evading a seemingly supernatural pursuer.

The whole thing has a strange, creepy, dated, but novel vibe to it. The film-noir aesthetic and 1950s Hollywood setting gave the developers a perfect excuse to make liberal use of distorting film-grain effects, haunting old tunes, and evocative costumes.

Here’s a quick, top-down look at Dollhouse‘s features, from the Steam page:

Escape your pursuer as you decipher the eerie story of your past in Singleplayer

Customize and upgrade your character with 40+ Abilities and Passives

Scan the environment and see through the eyes of your pursuer

Creep through procedurally generated maps, no restart is the same in any game mode

Murder wisely in competitive online Multiplayer where each player has a different target

Deepen your fears with 14 playable characters in Multiplayer, each with a unique story

As soon as we get an official release date, we’ll update you straight away.