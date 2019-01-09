Next Dreams Livestream Will Give You a Window Into New Worlds

After a lot of anticipation and anxious staring at the calendar, the Dreams beta finally kicked off before 2019 as promised. Developed by Media Molecule, the team behind hits like Little Big Planet, it is a new maker game that’s essentially a game engine for players to tinker with. This week’s livestream will take place on January 11, 2019 at 5 pm GMT to showcase more work from players currently participating in the Dreams Creator Beta.

These livestreams foster community growth, but give players who were denied access into the Dreams Creator Beta (due to lack of space) a chance to preview the game through someone else’s creation(s). It’s not the same thing as doing it yourself, but seeing what can be made is half the glory of maker games.

Anyone who was able to get into the beta not only gets to experience (a version of) the game ahead of its release, they also get to carry their creations over into the full game.

Dreams is expected to launch sometime in 2019 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. While the game will have VR compatibility it’s important to note that the beta does not have this feature.

While this creation game is all about sharing worlds, the game won’t have multiplayer at launch. Still, with a campaign and almost no limitations on what you can make, there’s plenty to keep you dreaming.

[Source: Media Molecule]