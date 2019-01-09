Fortnite Week 6 Challenges Leak, and the Battle Pass Challenges Look Mighty Tedious

Fortnite‘s Week Six challenges go live on January 10, 2019, which of course means that they leaked today. Data-miners have once again plumbed Fortnite‘s 1s and 0s to reveal the free challenges and Battle Pass-exclusive challenges players will have to complete in order to earn more Battle Stars and other rewards. In case you missed it, we also had a few new emotes leak recently.

Here’s a brief rundown of the Season Seven, Week Six challenges:

Free Challenges Stage 1: Deal (200) damage with SMGs to opponents – 1 Battle Star

Stage 2: Deal (200) damage with Assault Rifles to opponents – 1 Battle Star

Final Stage: Deal (200) damage with Grenades, Clingers, or Stink Bombs to opponents – 1 Battle Star

Deal damage with (?) different weapons in a single match – 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate (3) opponents in Lucky Landing or Tiled Towers – 10 Battle Stars Battle Pass Challenges Search an Ammo Box in (?) different named locations – 5 Battle Stars

Search (?) Chilly Gnomes – 5 Battle Stars

Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match – 1 Battle Star

Stage 2: Visit Lucky Landing and Retail Row in a single match – 1 Battle Star

Final Stage: Visit Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts in a single match – 1 Battle Star

Once again, we’re looking at a pretty forgiving lineup of challenges this week for the free-playing crowd. Dealing damage with SMGs and assault rifles will happen naturally as you play the game, and as long as you’re racking up at least a couple of eliminations per round, you can easily knock those out over the course of an hour. Dealing damage with grenades and lobbed weapons will take a little more skill, but you can do it.

The Battle Pass challenges aren’t particularly challenging, but they are tedious. Most of these challenges will take more patience than skill, but you’ll have a week to cram them in. Don’t forget that if you participated in the “14 Days of Fortnite,” you also have a free glider to claim. Good luck!

[ via Dexerto ]