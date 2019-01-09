Inaugural GDC Presentation Will Feature Dreams and No Man’s Sky Devs

The Game Developer’s Conference is always filled with behind-the-scenes insights, development deep dives, and raw honesty. 2019 will surely be no exception. In fact, its getting turned up a notch with the first ever main stage presentation, The Developer’s Journey, taking place on the conference’s opening day. This year it will feature developers from No Man’s Sky and, soon to launch, Dreams.

This inaugural presentation will consist of multiple parts and examine how one finds inspiration through the course of a game’s development cycle and post-launch. It will open up with a musical performance made within Media Molecule’s upcoming creation game, Dreams. Afterward, the studio’s own Siobhan Reddy will discuss how Dreams helps unlock players’ creativity in impressive, user-generated detail. Next, Hello Game’s Sean Murray will talk about the backlash the team faced and how, years later, the developer was able to restore its community and brand.

Finally, veteran game developer Laralyn McWilliams will end the presentation by discussing how her teams have made their way through stressful environments thanks to grit and optimism.

The Main Stage presentation will be open to all GDC Conference and Expo+ pass holders and will be livestreamed via GDC’s Twitch channel starting at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, March 20th.