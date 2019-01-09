Watch Metro Exodus’ Social Media Feeds for a Chance to Win a Priceless Artyom Edition

4A Games and Deep Silver have unveiled quite a treat with Metro Exodus‘ Artyom Edition. This isn’t the typical collector’s edition, though. The Artyom Edition literally brings the protagonist’s signature tools to life, such as his bullet lighter and Nixie watch. Yet, only 10 editions exist. Of those 10, one has already been gifted to 4A Games. Thus, only nine fans will get their hands on this special package, and it can’t be purchased. The best way to enter for a chance to win is by registering at MetroTheGame.com, and closely watching Metro’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook feeds.

Included in the Artyom Edition, which will come packaged in a steel ammo crate, are the following items:

A fully-functional, hand-made Nixie Watch

A Gask Mask and Filter

A working Bullet Lighter made from decommissioned shell

A hand-made stell Spartan dog tag to be engraved with the recipient’s name

A leather map case and map of the Aurora’s journey

A personalized Certificate of Authenticity signed by Dmitry Glukhovsky (Metro author) and Andrew ‘Prof’ Prokhorov (4A Game’s Co-Founder and Creative Director)

To offer a closer look at the packaged materials, a video has been posted featuring Glukhovsky. In the video, the author unboxes the packaging, showing off each item individually. Check it out below:

As seen above, the detail on every piece in the Artyom Edition appears nothing short of incredible. According to Deep Silver’s Head of Global Brand Management, Huw Beynon, this level of craftsmanship is thanks to the folks at DB Props, who work outside of the renowned Shepperton Studios. In a statement, Beynon noted, “Each item is either an authentic real-world object or has been hand-made to recreate 4A’s original designs. We knew we could never do Artyom’s signature Nixie watch justice with a replica; so we decided to make them for real.”

Only a select few will be fortunate enough to bring home the priceless collectibles featured in the Artyom Edition, but soon everyone can experience the next Metro chapter for themselves. Metro Exodus will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 15, 2019, with a photo mode ready to go on day one.