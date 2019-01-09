Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Sold Better on the Nintendo Switch than Other Systems Combined

It looks like many of you wanted to play a nostalgic platformer on a system by the king of nostalgia. Developer FDG Entertainment announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom outsold the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions combined by a lot. More specifically, it sold eight times better on the Switch.

Nintendo Switch continues to amaze us. Not only does it bring so much joy with its original games, it’s also the most profitable console business ever for us. It’s another universe in regards of sales numbers. #MonsterBoyGame ratio is 8:1 #NintendoSwitch vs everything else. pic.twitter.com/q1VKlQkevz — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) January 8, 2019

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is a spiritual successor/sequel the Wonder Boy/Monster World series. We gave it a positive review, praising its art style and Metroidvania-style gameplay. But it seems that you wanted to play it on the Switch, instead of on the PS4.

In a few ways, this is unsurprising. Metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Dead Cells, despite being available on the PlayStation 4, have found a home on the system, possibly because of the portability factor. In addition, for such a nostalgic game, maybe the Switch was the perfect home for Monster Boy. It’s still coming to PC, so that could be a big seller for this game.

This isn’t the first time that the PlayStation 4 version of a title sold significantly less than other platforms. Another throwback title, Thimbleweed Park, actually performed worst on Sony’s platform.

Don’t cry for the PS4 yet though, as the system just sailed past 91 million units.