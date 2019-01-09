Cory Barlog Claims God of War’s Planned DLC Was Reportedly ‘Too Big’

The video game industry was taken by storm when God of War released in April 2018, with the action game going on to win multiple Game of the Year awards from various outlets (including ours). While the game was most certainly a complete package, many were wondering if there were any plans for DLC. After all, a lot of games continue to live on with post-launch content, bringing players back and keeping them engaged even years after a game’s release. Aside from minor updates here and there including New Game Plus and a photo mode, God of War DLC never came to fruition.

But that doesn’t mean DLC wasn’t in the works. According to game director, Cory Barlog during an interview on Kinda Funny’s GameOverGreggy Show, he was working on ideas for DLC that were supposed to see the light of day.

During the interview, Barlog told Kinda Funny:

I had a really fun idea for a DLC that I only regret because I would love to have done that. It would [have] ended up being its own thing. Rightfully so, everybody said, ‘Dude, this is crazy, this isn’t DLC, this is a little too big.

Barlog compared it to something like Left Behind from The Last of Us or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, two standalone packages that sort of transcended the main games they were associated with.

While we may never know the full details of what that extra content might have been, it is interesting that the team at Santa Monica Studios ultimately decided against releasing God of War DLC. Perhaps those ideas and assets could still be used for a future God of War project. It’s highly likely that we’ll get a sequel or continuation to God of War, given how well the 2018 game performed, both critically and commercially.

[Source: Push Square]