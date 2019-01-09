Top PlayStation Store December 2018 Downloads Include COD: Black Ops 4 and PUBG

While the releases in December 2018 slowed down, a huge holiday sale was at the forefront on the PlayStation Store. This means many users flocked to the digital store to make their purchases. Many of the top downloaded PSN games are to be expected, like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. However, seeing titles like Battlefield V and Mortal Kombat XL is surprising, given that the discussion for the former seemed to slow down as soon as it launched and the latter came out three years ago.

Additionally, it’s nice to see games like Beat Saber and Job Simulator at the top of the PSVR list. They’re definitely worth playing if you own a PSVR unit.

Here are the top downloaded PSN games for the month of December 2018:

PS4 Games

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield V FIFA 19 Mortal Kombat XL Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 19

PSVR Games

Beat Saber Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Farpoint Arizona Sunshine Borderlands 2 VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Superhot VR Creed: Rise to Glory

Free-to-Play Games

Fortnite Battle Royale Warface H1Z1: Battle Royale Warframe Brawlhalla Paladins DC Universe Online Free-to-Play 3on3 FreeStyle Smite Crossout

PS Vita Games

God of War: Collection PS Vita Jak and Daxter Collection Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita Trillion: God of Destruction Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita Mary Skelter: Nightmares Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition P3D & P5D Bundle + Megaverse Costume Pack – Day One Edition Bastion Stardew Valley

PS4 Themes

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme Lightning Night Sky Dynamic Theme @ Home on Earth Dynamic Theme by Truant Pixel Absolute Space 4K Dynamic Theme Legacy Dashboard Theme Hipster Laser Cat HiQ Dynamic Theme LoFi Valley Dynamic Theme Collection Bundle by Truant Pixel Monster Hunter: World – Theme RetroWave City Dynamic Theme

PS Classics

Destroy All Humans! 2 Destroy All Humans! Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Psychonauts METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY Bully The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga The Warriors Tomb Raider 2

[Source: PlayStation Blog]