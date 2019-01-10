The Dark Souls Trilogy Collection Might Finally Be Coming to Europe

When the three-game Dark Souls Trilogy collection was first announced, it was specifically announced for North America and Asia. For an unknown reason, a European release was explicitly denounced. However, some on-point ResetEra users have seemingly uncovered an impending European release for the collection. It hasn’t been confirmed by Bandai Namco yet, but it sure seems like it’s on its way to the other side of the pond.

Listings were discovered on both Amazon Germany and Amazon Spain. Both websites list a release date of March 1, 2019, though that could very well be a placeholder. Now, importing a US or Asian version of the Dark Souls Trilogy is a possibility, but a European release would eliminate a lot of headaches.

For those unaware, the Dark Souls Trilogy includes Dark Souls Remastered, along with Dark Souls II: Scholars of the First Sin and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition. With that, it also includes all of the associated DLC for each game,. The US and Asian releases came in an exclusive Steelbook case, but it’s unknown if Europe will get that as well.

None of this has been confirmed by either Bandai Namco or FromSoftware yet, so we’ll have to wait and see what exactly this European package is. Buying this collection would certainly be a cheaper option than buying the games separately, so it’s definitely something to keep on your radar.

Will any of you European readers be checking this collection out, should it be officially confirmed? Or do you already have enough Dark Souls to satisfy your appetite? Let us know!

[Source: ResetEra]