Destiny 2’s Bergusia Forge Has Been Opened After Players Flunk the Niobe Labs Puzzles

Bungie has unlocked the final piece of Destiny 2 Black Armory DLC after players spent over twenty-four hours trying to solve a series of puzzles that were meant to unlock the content. The Bergusia Forge is now available to play for all players who purchased the Destiny 2 annual pass.

The Bergusia Forge was sealed for all players, and meant to stay sealed, until someone solved a complex, raid-like series of puzzles presented as “The Niobe Labs.” No doubt Bungie anticipated that some of the more prominent community puzzle-solvers or streamers with large communities helping them in Twitch chat would solve the puzzles quickly, and the entire community was meant to come together to celebrate the achievement by experiencing the Bergusia Forge together. That did not happen.

The riddles in The Niobe Labs proved too abstract and challenging. Series of shooting puzzles were presented to Guardians, who were given obscure clues in the form of symbols and short, ambiguous phrases. A single mistake meant being booted back to the beginning of the “puzzle raid.” After almost 24 hours of effort, some of the most prominent Destiny 2 influencers gave up entirely.

Bungie looked down, heard wailing and the gnashing of teeth, and decided to take pity upon its fans. It released this statement in an update:

While coming together as a community to solve puzzles can be fun, setting this puzzle up as a gate between you and new content that you want to play has not been an ideal experience. As such, we will be decoupling the puzzle from the final offering of the Black Armory… We love trying new things with Destiny, but we’re also flexible enough to pivot when you point out room for improvement. We’ll continue to monitor the conversation about this event and learn from your feedback as we create future content releases.

Bungie messed up, but at least the developer has made it right. While the active player-base has dwindled to pre-Forsaken numbers in recent weeks, the majority of the Destiny 2 player-base has been vocally pleased with the direction the game has taken with its latest expansion. Here’s hoping Bungie can put together more engaging community challenges for the next annual pass.