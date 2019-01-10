God of War Leads D.I.C.E. Awards Nominees With 12 Nominations

Nominees for the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have gone live. 56 games are being recognized across 23 different categories. God of War leads the charge, as Kratos’ return has received a whopping 12 nominations. Marvel’s Spider-Man follows close behind with 11 nominations. Red Dead Redemption 2 also has an impressive eight nominations to its name. Two other PlayStation exclusives, the PlayStation VR darling Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Detroit: Become Human each earned four nominations.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

Gris

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Gris

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption II (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

Lego DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Soulcalibur VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

Fortnite

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption II

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War

Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Return of the Obra Dinn

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 won’t be God of War’s only opportunity to win big this year. Both it and Spider-Man are nominated for six awards for GDC 2019 Choice Awards.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 will commence on February 13, 2019. For a third time, hosting duties will go to Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Nerdist News’ Jessica Chobot.

[Source: D.I.C.E.]