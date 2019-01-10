PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

God of War Leads D.I.C.E. Awards Nominees With 12 Nominations

January 10, 2019Written by Brianna Reeves

dice awards 2019

Nominees for the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have gone live. 56 games are being recognized across 23 different categories. God of War leads the charge, as Kratos’ return has received a whopping 12 nominations. Marvel’s Spider-Man follows close behind with 11 nominations. Red Dead Redemption 2 also has an impressive eight nominations to its name. Two other PlayStation exclusives, the PlayStation VR darling Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Detroit: Become Human each earned four nominations.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Moss
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
  • God of War (Atreus)
  • God of War (Kratos)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
  • Red Dead Redemption II (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Forgotton Anne
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

  • Battlefield V
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Battlefield V
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Action Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Celeste
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Lego DC Super-Villains
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year

  • Forza Horizon 4
  • F1 2018
  • Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 19
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Bad North
  • Frostpunk
  • Into the Breach
  • Northgard
  • RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders
  • Tónandi
  • Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Moss
  • Sprint Vector
  • Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

  • Dandara
  • Donut County
  • Dragalia Lost
  • Florence
  • Oddmar

Online Game of the Year

  • Fortnite
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Laser League
  • Red Dead Redemption II
  • Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year

  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 won’t be God of War’s only opportunity to win big this year. Both it and Spider-Man are nominated for six awards for GDC 2019 Choice Awards.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 will commence on February 13, 2019. For a third time, hosting duties will go to Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Nerdist News’ Jessica Chobot.

[Source: D.I.C.E.]

