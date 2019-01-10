God of War Leads D.I.C.E. Awards Nominees With 12 Nominations
Nominees for the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have gone live. 56 games are being recognized across 23 different categories. God of War leads the charge, as Kratos’ return has received a whopping 12 nominations. Marvel’s Spider-Man follows close behind with 11 nominations. Red Dead Redemption 2 also has an impressive eight nominations to its name. Two other PlayStation exclusives, the PlayStation VR darling Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Detroit: Become Human each earned four nominations.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- God of War
- Gris
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Moss
- Red Dead Redemption II
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Gris
- Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
- God of War (Atreus)
- God of War (Kratos)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
- Red Dead Redemption II (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Detroit: Become Human
- Forgotton Anne
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Battlefield V
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Florence
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Battlefield V
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Celeste
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Kirby Star Allies
- Lego DC Super-Villains
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Soulcalibur VI
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 4
- F1 2018
- Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Monster Hunter World
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 19
- Mario Tennis Aces
- MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Bad North
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach
- Northgard
- RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders
- Tónandi
- Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Moss
- Sprint Vector
- Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Celeste
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
- Dandara
- Donut County
- Dragalia Lost
- Florence
- Oddmar
Online Game of the Year
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Laser League
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Florence
- God of War
- Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Game of the Year
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Return of the Obra Dinn
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 won’t be God of War’s only opportunity to win big this year. Both it and Spider-Man are nominated for six awards for GDC 2019 Choice Awards.
The D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 will commence on February 13, 2019. For a third time, hosting duties will go to Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Nerdist News’ Jessica Chobot.
[Source: D.I.C.E.]