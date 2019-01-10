Own Fallout 76? You’re Now Entitled to the Fallout Classic Collection for Free

If Fallout 76 has you missing the older games, you’re in luck! That is, if you want to experience the oldest that Fallout has to offer. Anyone who has logged into the full release of Fallout 76 on any platform in 2018 will get the Fallout Classic Collection on PC for free. This was announced towards the end of December 2018, but now you can officially redeem this freebie.

Below are the steps you need to follow, as listed on Bethesda’s website.

To install the Classic Collection, just follow the steps below: Step 1: Download and run the Bethesda Launcher for PC

Step 2: Sign in to Bethesda.net with your account credentials

Step 3: Install the Fallout Classic Collection titles from the Games menu

This collection includes Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel. It’s admittedly not the most exciting bundle for fans, as most people who proclaim their love of Fallout may be referring to Fallout 3 and after. At the same time, this collection is a reminder that the franchise has always experimented and changed over time.

While Fallout 76, isn’t exactly a mainline game it represents another shift in the series. Unfortunately, it has been an unwelcome change. 2019 is a make or break year for Fallout 76. Bethesda is trying to make a comeback when it comes to this title, promising major improvements throughout the year. This will start a new game mode sans PvP restrictions and the addition of player vending. Time will tell if these updates will become enough to turn Fallout 76 around and, more importantly, restore some of the faith that was lost in the Fallout name.

[Source: Bethesda]