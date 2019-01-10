Start a Fight Early With Jump Force’s Open Beta

The upcoming anime fighter Jump Force is getting an open beta next weekend! Bandai Namco made the announcement for it on January 10, 2019 on Twitter. The beta will let you try out 17 characters on 5 different stages from January 18th to January 20th.

The Open Beta Test of #JumpForce is coming!

Get ready to play online versus with 17 Characters on 5 stages from 18th to 20th of January. #Unite2fight pic.twitter.com/NiqvUd1P2q — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 10, 2019

As is common with these betas, Jump Force will only be playable during certain periods. Here are the four sessions, as well as the characters and stages we will see.

Session #1 – January 18 from 7:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET

Session #2 – January 19 from 12:00 a.m. ET to 3:00 a.m. ET

Session #3 – January 19 from 11:00 a.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET

Session #4 – January 20 from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET 17 Playable Characters Monkey D. Luffy

Himura Kenshin

Vegeta

Frieza

Blackbeard

Younger Toguro

Hisoka

Gon

Sasuke

Pegasus Seiya

Goku

Roronoa Zoro

Yusuke Urameshi

Ichigo Kurosaki

Rukia Kuchiki

Kenshiro

Naruto 5 Playable Stages Mexico

Namek

Matterhorn

Hong Kong

New York

There’s still about a month left until the game releases, which means more time is left for character reveals. In the following tweets, within this thread, Bandai Namco confirmed that there is “still quite a lot to reveal,” and these reveals will include both previous characters from the series and “new ones.” Additionally, the company mentioned that “some characters are not shown to avoid spoiling the whole game,” so its possible that even the final line-up won’t include every character we’ll see in the game.

Jump Force will launch on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Twitter]