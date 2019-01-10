Kingdom Hearts III Preorder and Merchandise Guide

After lots of anticipation, the latest addition to the Kingdom Hearts series, Kingdom Hearts III is finally here. On January 29, 2019, follow Sora and his friends as they try to stop the Heartless, an evil force, from taking over the universe. As with any fan favorite game, there are preorder bonuses and some cool merchandise you can pick up, so we have put together a Kingdom Hearts III preorder and merchandise guide to help you get the most out of your Kingdom Hearts experience.

Standard Edition

Price: $59.99

Preorder it Now: Amazon, Square Enix

There aren’t too many additional perks available to you when you preorder the standard edition of Kingdom Hearts III. However, the one big perk to it is that all preorders will receive the Dawn Till Dusk Keyblade DLC. This will allow you to play more of a great game at no additional cost! How can you beat that?

Deluxe Edition

Price: $79.99

Preorder it Now: Square Enix, Amazon

The deluxe edition comes with a couple of special goodies. For starters, the game comes in a steelbook case, which will look really nice sitting on your shelf or in your collection. The deluxe edition also comes with an artbook and an exclusive pin. A games artwork is often what helps bring the story to life, and with lots of Disney and Pixar backgrounds, that couldn’t be truer for Kingdom Hearts III. So naturally, an artbook is going to be a great way to really explore and understand the world of Kingdom Hearts III.

*Any orders of the deluxe edition after January 8, 2019 will likely arrive after the release day

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far

Price: $39.99

Buy it Now: Amazon

If you’re a bit behind on the adventures of Sora and his friends, then this is a must-have. The Story So Far contains nine Kingdom Heart games, that will catch you up on the series. In addition, all the games have been remastered in HD to make the experience even more magical. For those who haven’t played any games in the series, this is a perfect opportunity to catch up.

*This does not include Kingdom Hearts III

Sora’s Kingdom Keyblade

Price: $39.99

Buy it Now: Amazon

This life-size keyblade is an exact replica of the Kingdom Key that Sora uses during his adventures. It stands 35 inches tall and is made of sturdy foam. It is incredibly lifelike and includes a detachable Mickey medallion. This will be perfect to display somewhere, or to use for cosplay.

Sora Cosplay Costume

Price: $159.99

Buy it Now: Amazon

Over the past few years, cosplay has really taken off. Fans from around the world meet up, dressed as their favorite characters and just have fun. If Sora is one of your favorite characters, then this cosplay set is perfect for you. The costume can be fit for your specific size, to assure a perfect fit. This cosplay costume will definitely have people talking the next time you wear it and would go perfectly with Sora’s Kingdom Keyblade that we mentioned above!

Pixel Lighted Sora

Price: $14.99

Buy it Now: Amazon

This pixelated Sora would be the perfect thing to light up your man cave, game room, or even your house! Standing at 6 inches tall, this collectible Sora will definitely stand out. You can also get a Donald, Goofy, and Mickey pixelated light. Buy one or buy them all and have a complete collection!

Ventus’ Wayfinder

Price: $79.95

Buy it Now: Amazon

A Wayfinder is a good luck charm that helps you find your way back to your friends and forms an unbreakable connection between you and the others that are carrying one. This Wayfinder is made out of zinc alloy, weighs 2.5 oz, and comes in a nice wooden box. With the Wayfinder, you’ll always have a connection to a game that is important to you.

That is all we have for you in our Kingdom Hearts III preorder and merchandise guide. With Kingdom Hearts III just around the corner, make sure you get your orders in soon so you are ready for launch day and can help Sora and his friends defeat the Heartless and save the world!

