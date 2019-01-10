Mortal Kombat 11 Cover Features a Beloved Character

Ed Boon, Director of Mortal Kombat 11, has revealed the official cover art for the upcoming fighting game via Twitter. Not surprisingly, the cover features a familiar character, Scorpion, who has appeared in all of the Mortal Kombat games since its initial release in 1992. The cover also features the series’ famous dragon logo in the background, giving us art with a simplistic and clean-looking approach.

Happy to share with everyone the official cover art for Mortal Kombat 11 here!! pic.twitter.com/rltjktR3ZH — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 10, 2019

The Mortal Kombat 11 cover seems to follow the same simplistic design that many of its predecessors have used. A lot of times, less really is more.

Mortal Kombat 11 was announced at 2018’s The Game Awards ceremony, featuring a comical reveal in which Boon was supposedly giving out an award for Best Racing Game. He was then “interrupted” by an over the top violent trailer, officially revealing the fighting game and its release date. The trailer features the aforementioned Scorpion battling against Raiden and, in traditional Mortal Kombat fashion, things get a bit brutal.

A press release sent out by NetherRealm Studios offered insight as to what kind of changes we could expect in this next iteration. One major update is allowing players build customized versions of the character roster using the Custom Character Variation System. This will give you infinite possibilities to customize your favorite characters within the roster.

You will be able to grab Mortal Kombat 11 when it releases for the PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and of course, PS4 on April 23, 2019. Will you be picking this one up? What do you think of the Mortal Kombat 11 cover? Let us know in the comments!

