Mortal Kombat 11 Reveal Event Will Showcase Its Characters, Story, and Gameplay

During Mortal Kombat 11’s The Game Awards 2018 reveal, plans for a community event on January 17, 2019 were announced. An official gameplay reveal is scheduled to take place during the event. Now, NetherRealm has teased the other news fans can expect to see emerge. Mortal Kombat 11 story information and character reveals are also set to be unveiled on on that day.

When asked by a fan on Twitter when more character videos will surface, Mortal Kombat’s official account responded with the following tweet:

Let’s say next week on January 17th at 11am? We’ll show you some gameplay, a little story, and maybe give you some character reveals. How does that sound? Just make sure you tune in for The Reveal! #MK11 https://t.co/njTl4pkkOJ — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 8, 2019

Since this Mortal Kombat entry has a shorter period of time between its announcement and release, fans are wondering how character reveals will roll out. Fortunately, it seems the answer will come sooner rather than later. With only Raiden, Scorpion, and Shao Kahn confirmed to feature, the roster remains a massive blank slate. Who knows, perhaps even Spawn may get some love at the reveal event?

As far as narrative is concerned, the next chapter of events could go in any given direction. Mortal Kombat X‘s setting takes place over two decades after the events of MK9. Fan favorite fighters have offspring that have matured, and fight alongside their parents. It’s possible another time jump is on the cards. Or, MK11 could very well begin not long after MKX’s conclusion. This would coincide with a corrupted Raiden’s MKX post-credits scene, where he vows to mercilessly kill all who threaten Earthrealm, and the recent teaser where he’s seen brutally battling Scorpion.

The next chapter of Mortal Kombat hits the PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

