A New Gundam Game Announcement Is Coming Very Soon, but There’s a Catch

Bandai Namco announced that it will be revealing a new Gundam game very soon. On January 21, 2019 around 4 am CST, Bandai Namco plans to reveal the new Gundam game with a teaser trailer. We do not yet know whether this will be a mobile game or a console game. There is a catch, though: this teaser trailer will only be viewable from within the free-to-play PlayStation 4 game Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2.

The trailer will be released online the following day, on January 22nd, but if you want to be among the first to see the new Gundam game, you’ll have to log in to Battle Operation 2. To further complicate matters, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, while free, is not available on the U.S. PlayStation Store. The game is fully playable in English, but you’ll still have to download it from the Japanese PlayStation store.

Because this is 2019, we’re assuming that someone (or several hundred someones) will capture the trailer from within the game and upload it online within an hour of its reveal. If you’re really itching to see what Bandai Namco has been working on, but don’t feel like downloading an entire game from the Japanese PlayStation store, chances are you’ll be able to find a rogue upload on YouTube at some point during the day.

If you do decide to download Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Bandai Namco is offering a limited-time reward for players who log in between January 21 and January 31. Players who do so will unlock 10,000 DP (currency), a Shooting Upgrade Program LV1, a Hyper Bazooka [Revised] LV1, and a GM Kai LV1.

We’re hoping for something truly special to wash the bitter taste of New Gundam Breaker from our mouths. What are your thoughts and predictions? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Gematsu]