The BOMBFEST Party Game Will Blow Up PS4s Very Soon

The newest indie multiplayer party game from Sudden Event Studios and Whitehorn Digital is BOMBFEST and it will, “blow you away.” At least, that’s what the announcement trailer above claims. BOMBFEST will have you battling with up to three friends as you attempt to knock them off the stage using bombs. The last person standing earns a huge chunk of points, and the one with the most points is the winner.

There are many different stages to choose from in BOMBFEST, which have people battling on wooden forts, on folding chairs, and inside the kitchen sink. Humor and silliness is at the forefront with this, given that the art style features flat colors and the aim of the game is to knock your opponents off the stages while playing as a small wooden toy.

BOMBFEST will feature simple to pickup and play controls, using just two buttons on the controller and a simple concept that is welcoming to newcomers. There are also a slew of unlockables to obtain, including different bomb types, characters, stages, and more. Sudden Event Studios will be supporting the game with post-launch content and the best part is that it will all be free.

If you’re looking for a new party game to play with friends, you might want to look into BOMBFEST because it could be right up your alley.

You’ll be able to find BOMBFEST soon, as it will launch digitally on consoles and PCs on January 31, 2019 for $19.99.