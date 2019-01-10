NIS America Will Announce a New Game at PAX South

RPG fans, take notice! NIS America, the North American branch of notable Japanese developer and publisher Nippon Ichi Software, announced it’s coming to PAX South 2019 with at least one trick up its sleeve. The company will be announcing an all new game during the convention. More specifically, on January 17th. Time to place your bets now on what we’ll see.

The announcement is a brief and fairly vague one, but it’s exciting nonetheless. Here’s what NIS America had to say:

Happy 2019! It feels awesome greeting you in the new year, dood! What’s even greater is that we have a new title announcement coming up January 17th, with a follow-up panel at PAX South on the 18th at 11 AM CST in Falcon Theatre!

More than likely, this will be a localization of an already-announced Japanese title. Nippon Ichi is releasing the time-travel-based RPG Destiny Connect in Japan in March 2019, following a short delay. An announcement of a Western release would certainly be timely. We could also see the horror-centric adventure game Closed Nightmare make its way outside of Japan, as well. No specific platforms were announced, either, so it really is anyone’s guess.

We won’t have to wait long to see what NIS America has up its sleeve, though. The publisher recently announced that it’s bringing the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection to the PlayStation 4 in March 2019. Lapis X Labyrinth is also heading west sometime in 2019, as well. Unfortunately, the release of RPG Maker MV on consoles was delayed to an unidentified date, due to development difficulties.

What are you hoping we’ll see from NIS America? Will you be attending its panel at the convention? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]