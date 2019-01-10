Red Dead Online Beta Gets Its Own Battle Royale Mode

A new mode is coming to Red Dead Online called Gun Rush. In Gun Rush, players will be competing to be the—wait for it—last man standing, in a made rush to collect weapons, gather ammo, and take out their competitors. We knew it was only a matter of time before Rockstar Games implemented its own version of the massively popular “Battle Royale” mode, and Gun Rush sounds like it could have potential.

The official summary from the Rockstar Newswire update makes it pretty easy to understand:

Today’s update to the Red Dead Online Beta introduces Gun Rush, where you’ll put your survival instincts to the test, gathering weapons and ammunition while the play area shrinks in this new mode for up to 32 players. Available to play now in Free-for-all and Team variations, where the last one standing wins.

Rockstar also revealed a huge list of upcoming additions and changes that fans can look forward to. The Red Dead Online beta is going to remain a beta for at least a few more months, but that doesn’t mean that content will stagnate. Here’s a look at everything currently in the works:

Daily Challenges: Tackle new challenges each day covering every aspect of the game, from sharpshooting to evading the law.

Law and Bounty Upgrades: Some changes are coming to the way the Law and Bounty systems work in Red Dead Online to reduce the enticements for griefing. Soon, players will get a bounty for committing crimes and will be incentivized to pay them off within an allotted time. Wait too long and bounty hunters from each of the states will track the player forcing them to either pay up or escape.

Parley Changes: We’re making the Parley system easier to trigger so that you can avoid aggressive players more quickly. In addition, it will be easier to trigger Feuds, Posse Feuds and Leader Feuds to take on attacking players in structured competition.

Proximity-Based Player Blips: Player location blips will soon appear only over short distances, reducing the range at which you are visible to others, decreasing the likelihood of being targeted by another player across large areas. Down the line, we’re also looking to introduce the ability to identify players who grief and kill indiscriminately with a progressively darkening blip that becomes more visible and at a longer range, so everyone in a session can identify potentially dangerous opponents at a glance and from a safe distance.

All-new missions to build on your Story in A Land Of Opportunities – from previously established characters like Horley and Jessica LeClerk, and some new ones as well.

A range of Dynamic Events throughout the world

Lots of new competitive modes including new Showdown Modes and Races

Plus new weapons and clothing, and lots more that we’re not quite ready to announce just yet…

What do you think of Red Dead Online’s new Battle Royale mode? Have you played Gun Rush yet? Let us know in the comments how it compares to Fortnite, Blackout, and PUBG!