The Next Suicide Guy Series’ Chapter Turns More Dreams Into Nightmares

It has been about a year since the release of Suicide Guy, and Chubby Pixel has brought the next chapter in the series to the PlayStation 4. Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply again tasks you with you escaping a twisted dream world, by any means necessary. The first-person puzzle game will have you scratching your brain figuring out solutions to make it out alive (somewhat). As of right now, it’s only available on the European PlayStation Store, but we may see a North American release soon.

Similar to Suicide Guy, Sleepin’ Deeply centers around a man who finds himself trapped within his dreams. Unsure of how to get out, he decides the only way to wake himself up is to, well, you know. You’ll find that this man is apparently a very vivid dreamer, and you’ll find yourself in a variety of diverse locations.

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply also features:

3 to 4 hours of pure gameplay set inside Suicide Guy’s subconscious

A whole new story with an unexpected plot twist

Physics based levels

Ultimate moves: able to pick up items, throw them, activate mechanisms and even burp.

Funny creatures to annoy

Vehicles to drive

New Collectible items to find

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deepy has been available on PC since June 2018, which is when Suicide Guy first came to the PS4. Remember that it is currently only available on the European PlayStation Store, but obviously you don’t need a European PlayStation 4 to download it if you really want it.

Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply is available now on the PlayStation 4 and PC. Will you be picking it up? Let us know!