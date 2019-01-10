The Newest Team Sonic Racing Track Takes You Straight to the Beach

It looks like Sonic and friends are ringing in the new year with a little beach vacation. Sega has revealed the newest track for its upcoming Team Sonic Racing, and the Blue Blur’s crew is trading in asphalt for sand. True to its name, Ocean View is a picturesque tropical destination. However, the goal here isn’t to relax. This is still a race, after all, and only one team can come out on top.

As is par for the course for a new track reveal in Team Sonic Racing, Sega has opted to spotlight the track’s theme instead of actual gameplay. The theme for Ocean View is an instrumental version of “Sonic – You Can Do Anything.” It’s definitely in-line with what we’ve heard before from Team Sonic Racing: high-energy and guitar-driven. Regular Team Sonic Racing composer Jun Senoue once again worked on this theme, with some help from Richard Jacques.

Listen to the new track right here:

Team Sonic Racing is definitely a love letter to the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Previous courses and musical tracks have been taken from other games. The Sand Road track comes from Sonic Adventure, while Whale Lagoon will sound familiar to fans of Sonic Heroes.

Team Sonic Racing stands out from other kart racers due to its emphasis on teamwork. In fact, producer Takashi Iizuka even said it’s more about sharing victories. After a hefty delay from its original late 2018 launch window Team Sonic Racing will now release on May 21, 2019. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.