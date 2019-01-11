BioWare Dates Next Anthem Livestream and Plans to Showcase ‘a Few New Things’

BioWare has announced another Twitch stream for Anthem, which will go live on January 17, 2019 at 3 pm CT. The developer has yet to reveal exactly what the upcoming stream will cover. However, there are “a few new things” that fans should expect to see shown off.

Ben Irving, the lead producer on Anthem, announced the news on his personal Twitter account, noting that topics for the stream are to be revealed at a later time. Soon thereafter, Irving launched a Twitter poll, asking fans which Javelin they’d prefer to see appear on stream. Since IGN First has been running deep dives on certain Javelins, so far just the Interceptor and Storm, perhaps BioWare will do something similar on the stream.

The announcement was later followed by a tweet from Electronic Arts Global Community Manager Jesse Anderson. Anderson’s post features the tease about “a few new things” getting the spotlight. He also stated that the stream will steer clear of story spoilers.

Anthem’s January 17th stream is scheduled about a week ahead of the game’s VIP demo launch. Whether or not information on the demo itself will receive discussion on-stream remains to be seen. Previous Anthem streams have focused on the action in Fort Tarsis, customization options, and more.

Anthem’s VIP demo will be live from January 25th to January 27th. BioWare has plans for a public demo to launch on February 1st and conclude on February 3rd. Fans can experience Anthem in full when it launches for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on February 22nd.