Take Part in the Dead or Alive 6 Online Beta Test This Weekend

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja revealed that an online beta test for Dead or Alive 6 will kicks off January 11, 2019. This beta is limited to PlayStation Plus subscribers, but if you count yourself among them, you can download the beta client from the PlayStation Store right now.

The online beta test will run until January 14, 2019 and is fairly limited in scope. We’ll have five fighters to choose from and only one arena to play in: the DOA Colosseum. The playable roster includes series staples Kasumi, Ayane, Hayate, and Hayabusa, and one newcomer, Diego.

This beta test should give long-time Dead or Alive fans a chance to see how happy they might be with the way DoA6 feels. I had a chance to go hands-on with the game at E3 2018, and at the time it seemed that Team Ninja has been paying very close attention to what the fighting game community wants in terms of spectating a match and playing a match.

In Dead or Alive 6, the new fatal rush maneuver can be pulled off with the repeated press of a single button, and will make new players look like seasoned veterans. Experts will have the new break gauge system to learn and exploit, which opens up even more opportunities to read your opponents or punish button-mashers.

It’s the fastest and most fluid Dead or Alive has ever felt, so make sure you get your hands on the game while you can. Unfortunately we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for Dead or Alive 6 to launch, but it will be worth the wait.