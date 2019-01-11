Details of the Iconoclasts Collector’s Edition Have Been Revealed

Recently, we reported that Limited Run Games would be releasing a physical version of the action platformer from last year, Iconoclasts. Since then, we’ve been waiting to hear word on what would be included in the Collector’s Edition and today, Limited Run Games posted an update via Twitter, shedding some light as to what the package would contain.

Details for the Iconoclasts Collector's Edition have arrived! Included in the CE are: the game, full game manual, a retro-game style CE box, double-sided poster, and the soundtrack on CD! Get yours for the Switch, PS4, or Vita next Friday, January 18 at 10am EST. pic.twitter.com/7WRxgIL1E1 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 10, 2019

You can look forward to a physical copy of the game on PS4, PS Vita (#VitaLives), or Nintendo Switch, as well as the full game manual, a retro-game style CE box similar to N64/SNES boxes, a double sided poster, and the soundtrack CD. These contents, while nothing that will blow you away, are novel and great to add to your collection if you’re into physical goodies.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like the Vita version of this will be impacted by the cartridge shortage reported about in December 2018. It seems that the publisher is struggling to meet Vita requests, due to limited number of Vita carts provided by Sony and will be seeking to acquire more allotment from other publishers, if at all possible.

As always, these are super limited, so if you want to get your hands on one of the versions of the Iconoclasts Collector’s Edition, you’ll have to preorder next week. Preorders go live on January 18, 2019 at 10am EST and will run you $54.99.

