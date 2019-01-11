Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! Has a Release Date and New Vegan-Friendly Trailer



Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?!, the second game in the wacky Holy Potatoes! series, will launch on the PlayStation 4 on January 15, 2019. Publisher Rising Star Games announced the release date this morning and is showing off a brand new trailer, which you can check out above!

Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! is a management sim that tasks you with exploring the galaxy in your own fancy spaceship. As you explore new planets, you’ll come across a variety of interesting characters with names and personalities that may remind you of some famous real-world personalities or fictional heroes.

Throughout your journey you’ll need to recruit new crew-members, upgrade your ship, and complete events you’ll unlock by exploring new corners of the galaxy. You’re not going to see eye-to-eye with everyone you meet, and so you’ll have to occasionally engage in some strategic, turn-based combat. It looks wonderfully lighthearted and surprisingly complex.

Here’s a little more info about the Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! from this morning’s press release:

Micro-manage your crew and craft weapons to create the greatest spaceship ever seen.

Fight enemy ships in turn-based combat – will you show mercy or blast them to tater tots?

Explore the universe to complete missions and uncover an ever-changing storyline.

Want stress-free pew-pew action? Try Casual mode and take the pressure off!

A charming, vegetabulous soundtrack of over 150 tracks by the talented Jeff “Pumodi” Brice will keep you entertained while blasting your foes to bits!

If you’ve been craving a new vegetarian ship-management/space-exploration sim (who hasn’t?), be sure to check out Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! on January 15th!