Monster Hunter: World’s The Witcher Cross-Over Event Will Begin in February

December 2018’s Monster Hunter: World special developer update was full of surprises. One of the biggest announcements to come out of it was the fact that Geralt, from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, will be playable in Monster Hunter: World during a special cross-over event.

This free update will happen on February 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as announced on Twitter. The update will also be available on the PC, but it will arrive at a later date there.

[PS4/X1] Ready your blades! Geralt of Rivia from @witchergame voyages into #MHWorld in a free title update on Feb 8. pic.twitter.com/ljdmX8AAmI — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 11, 2019

In order to stay true to the source text, Capcom worked closely with CD Projekt RED when creating the unique quests that will be available during this event. Fans will get to enjoy fresh voice recordings from the original voice actors for Geralt, once again, adding to the event’s authenticity.

Specifics regarding the event and gameplay have yet to be revealed, but you can expect RPG elements from The Witcher to be combined with the gameplay of Monster Hunter: World.We

We will keep all of you posted as more information might arrive prior to the event’s launch on console. If you’ve yet to see Geralt venture into Monster Hunter: World be sure to check out the teaser trailer from the original announcement.

[Source: Twitter]