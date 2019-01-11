These Were the Most-Downloaded Games on the PlayStation Store in 2018

2018 was certainly a banner year for the PlayStation 4. From major exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, to the newest Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption games, there hasn’t been a shortage of software. But only one of them can claim to be the most-downloaded game on the PS4, and that honor ultimately goes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. This news may not necessarily be surprising, considering it broke PlayStation Store records when it launched. But it’s an achievement nonetheless, and the charts reflect the awesome year Sony had.

Here are all of the most-downloaded games on the North American PlayStation Store for 2018:

PS4 Games Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man God of War Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K19 FIFA 19 Monster Hunter: World Far Cry 5 Madden NFL 19 PS VR Games Job Simulator Beat Saber Superhot VR PlayStation VR Worlds Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Arizona Sunshine Moss Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Driveclub VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Free-to-Play Games Fortnite H1Z1: Battle Royale Brawlhalla Warface Paladins Warframe Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite Fallout Shelter DC Universe Online Free-to-Play America’s Army: Proving Grounds PS Vita Games God of War: Collection PS Vita Persona 4 Golden Jak and Daxter Collection Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Stardew Valley Adventures of Mana Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita Undertale PS4 Themes Monster Hunter: World – Theme Legacy Dashboard Theme Friday the 13th: The Game Theme The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme Assassin’s Creed Odyssey New Dynamic Theme Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Original Theme BioShock: The Collection Theme Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins) Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme PS Classics Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Bully Destroy All Humans! 2 Destroy All Humans! Metal Slug Anthology The Warriors Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Psychonauts Twisted Metal Black

[Source: PlayStation Blog]