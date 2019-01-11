This Free Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition DLC Is Basically an Official Cheat Code Bundle

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is finally here! Now you can experience what is widely regarded to be the best Tales game in the beloved series with enhanced resolution, better frame rates, new music, and new costumes. You can even play through the game with the original Japanese voice acting, if you wish, and our main protagonist got some new dialogue (with a new voice actor). What’s more, Bandai Namco is even offering a huge downloadable boost to make the beginning of the game a breeze.

The Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Adventurer Starter Pack is available now on the PlayStation Store, and it’s jam-packed with items and boosts to get you through the early-to-mid game. Typically, boosters like this cost money, but you can download it right now for free. Here’s everything included:

Gel Set

Pack o’ Useful Stuff

Battle Support Item Pack

Camping Kit

Recipe Set: Parameter Boost

Recipe Set: HP Recovery

Recipe Set: TP Recovery

Synthesis Kit: Lv. 1

Synthesis Kit: Lv. 2

Synthesis Kit: Lv. 3

300,000 Gald (1)

300,000 Gald (2)

300,000 Gald (3)

Level +5 (1)

Level +5 (2)

Level +5 (3)

Level +5 (4)

Level +10 (1)

Level +10 (2)

Want even more free stuff? You got it! You can find the Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Costume Pack right here. This free costume pack contains a set of outfits, titles, and attachment parts for every playable character in the game. What a steal!

Note that you can download the Adventure Starter pack without actually using it. If you want to hold on to the boosts and save them for the end-game, you can absolutely do that. Have fun!