Co-Writer of the Last of Us Part II Will Be in the Game

As Naughty Dog continues development on The Last of Us Part II, the media has been eager for any hints as to when the game will finally launch. Sadly, we don’t have any solid confirmation of this, but we did get an interesting little tidbit of information today, that might give an indication of how far along the development is going for the much-anticipated game. It has to do with who will get to be in it.

The co-writer of The Last of Us Part II, Halley Gross, posted an image via Instagram, showing herself in a motion capture suit. She was standing next to the vice president of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann.

Her caption read, “Guys, I’m in a video game! (I was super cool about it.)” It confirmed that she will indeed be appearing in the game. It’s interesting that she will be co-writing, as well as portraying a character in it, and we look forward to seeing the outcome of that.

Also, the fact that the team is still working on mo-cap performances is not necessarily a confirmation that the game is still early in development, as many studios have been known to execute some last-minute changes involving motion capture before. With all the rumors that The Last of Us Part II will be releasing this year, the timeline of development is worth thinking about. It could very well be that the game is not as far along as we all think, but seeing actors still performing motion capture is not much of a confirmation of anything at this point.

With Sony pulling out of E3 2019, it will be interesting to see when and how Naughty Dog announces the release date of The Last of Us Part II. Especially if Sony is planning a 2019 launch. The event would probably be too momentous to merely announce via Twitter or a blog post, but perhaps that isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

Either way, it’s nice to see the game is still coming along and, based on Naughty Dog’s track record, the developer has earned the right to take as long as it needs.

[Source: Instagram]