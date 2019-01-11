Don’t Forget to Slay Some Aragami in the Limited God Eater 3 Action Demo This Weekend

Time for a reminder! Japan had its turn, and now you can finally get your hands on the God Eater 3 Action Demo, which just hit the PlayStation Store. You can find a link to the listing right here. This could be your only chance to get your hands on God Eater 3 before it launches on February 8, 2019, and the demo is only live until January 13, so act fast!

If you’re a returning God Eater fan, you’ll definitely want to try out one of the three new God Arcs. Those looking for a fast, furious, close-range fight will love the Biting Edge God Arc, which is technically the first dual-wield weapon in the series. The Heavy Moon is a slower, two-handed axe that may remind you of the Charge Blade from Monster Hunter. The Ray Gun God Arc is, well, pretty much a ray gun. Its power increases the longer you channel its beam toward an enemy.

If you’re wondering, you’ll be able to take on the Action Demo Aragamis on your own, or online with others. If this is your very first God Eater game, or if you’re diving in to learn a new God Arc for the first time, we may recommend playing solo for your first few runs before heading online. Dedicated fans know that they only have a couple of days to tackle the demo and take down these Aragamis, and having a couple of clueless hunters in a party can drag down the experience for everyone. Monster Hunter vets know that this is true.

It’s going to be a busy weekend. You’ll have two full days to cram in as much God Eater 3 as possible, and don’t forget that the Dead or Alive 6 Online Beta test is also live for the weekend. Have fun, and remember to take regular bathroom breaks and interact with your loved ones.