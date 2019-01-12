DC Universe Online Celebrating 8th Anniversary With Free CR210 Character Advance

Daybreak Game Company is celebrating the 8th birthday of its MMO, DC Universe Online, which first released in January 2011 on the PlayStation 3 and PC. To mark the occasion, all players will receive a free CR210 Character Advance.

The character advance comes with the new House of El 2019 gear suit, an Artifact Starter Pack, an Exobyte Cache, Episode 30: Earth 3, about 85 skill points, and a bag of consumables. Players can start a new adventure, boost an alt, or work on their main character.

In addition to the above, those who want the House of El 2019 style on their other characters can do so through Style Unlocking in the Style Menu after equipping it on any character.

In order to claim the free gift, make sure to log in any time between now and January 31, 2019. You don’t have to use the Advance right away, which is limited to one per account. Additional Advances need to be purchased.

DC Universe Online members will also receive a “special Member Appreciation Gift box” in addition to the CR210 Character Advance. The box contains the Member Gift Artifact Cache, which lets players choose from among 14 artifacts, Nth Metal, Marks of Victory, and the Brainiac Lair theme.

Last but not least, all open episodes have returned. From now until January 31, everyone can play through Episode 32.

“It seems like just yesterday that we were ushering in 2018, and here we are already saying so long to another great year,” wrote the developer. “We survived the threat from Deluge, stood by Superman as he gave the ultimate sacrifice, joined a new team with the Teen Titans, and swam deep beneath the sea to the Kingdom of Atlantis.”

The celebration doesn’t end here. Daybreak has promised a 2019 full of “new adventures, iconic moments, spectacles, and surprises.”

DC Universe Online is available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. PS3 support is scheduled to end on January 31, 2019.

[Source: DC Universe Online]