Gearbox to File Grievance With State Bar of Texas Against Former Counsel Over ‘Untrue Accusations’

Things are getting messier between Gearbox Software‘s CEO, Randy Pitchford, and the developer’s former counsel, Wade Callender. Following the highly publicized lawsuits, Gearbox has decided to approach the State Bar of Texas to file a grievance against Callender over “untrue” accusations that Pitchford claims he made knowingly.

A statement provided to Kotaku reads:

Gearbox will be filing a grievance with the State Bar of Texas against our former general counsel Wade for disciplinary proceedings for filing a lawsuit that includes accusations that he knows to be untrue. The lawyer’s rules of professional conduct expressly prohibit the filing of documents that are knowingly false. The tell is within Wade’s claim itself – his use of hedged lawyer language and clever application of quotation marks betray that he knows that the impression he is trying to create is based in lies. We imagine that he used the quotation marks and lawyer language in hopes that will give him some angles of defense when we inevitably take action against him for false statements. Wade is engaged in a shakedown and he’s clearly using deceit and lies to try to cause damage by promoting a narrative that he knows is false.

Separately on Twitter, Pitchford denied the allegations leveled against him, and said that he’s unable to go into detail due to the ongoing legal cases. While expressing confidence that the Borderlands studio will win the lawsuit, Pitchford said that he was “shocked” by the allegations of child pornography.

“As a father, I find crimes against children to be especially repugnant,” he tweeted. “It is very painful that a former friend and colleague would lie to try to associate me with such vile behavior in his own greedy pursuit of money.”

For now, Pitchford trusts that justice will prevail.

[Source: Randy Pitchford (Twitter), Kotaku]