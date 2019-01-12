PS Store EU’s Most-Downloaded Games of 2018 Revealed, Black Ops 4 and RDR2 Couldn’t Dethrone FIFA
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were two of US PlayStation Store’s most-downloaded games of 2018 but neither of the two giants could dethrone FIFA in Europe. Not only did FIFA 19 retain its number one position in the chart, 2017’s FIFA 18 also made an appearance in the top ten!
Here are 2018’s top 20 PS4 and PS VR games in the region:
PS4
- FIFA 19
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- FIFA 18
- Gang Beasts
- Rocket League
- Far Cry 5
- Battlefield 1
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Minecraft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Battlefield V
- Monster Hunter: World
- Need for Speed Payback
- Gran Turismo Sport
- A Way Out
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Robinson: The Journey
- Moss
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Arizona Sunshine
- Farpoint
- Doom VFR
- RollerCoaster Legends
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Everest VR
- Statik
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Bravo Team
In terms of add-ons, DLC, and expansions, seven of the top 10 content included various Fortnite packs, followed by Call of Duty: WWII‘s The Resistance DLC Pack 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn‘s The Frozen Wilds. Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s The City That Never Sleeps rounded up the top 10. The full list is as follows:
- Fortnite Battle Royale – Starter Pack
- Fortnite Battle Royale – The Ace Pack
- Fortnite Battle Royale – Wingman Starter Pack
- Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance: DLC Pack 1
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City that Never Sleeps
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Fortnite Battle Royale – Deep Freeze Bundle
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Pass
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Destiny 2 – Forsaken
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine: DLC Pack 2
- GTA Online – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
Will FIFA retain its crown in 2019? Let us know what you think!
[Source: PlayStation Blog]