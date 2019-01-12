PS Store EU’s Most-Downloaded Games of 2018 Revealed, Black Ops 4 and RDR2 Couldn’t Dethrone FIFA

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were two of US PlayStation Store’s most-downloaded games of 2018 but neither of the two giants could dethrone FIFA in Europe. Not only did FIFA 19 retain its number one position in the chart, 2017’s FIFA 18 also made an appearance in the top ten!

Here are 2018’s top 20 PS4 and PS VR games in the region:

PS4

FIFA 19 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V God of War Marvel’s Spider-Man FIFA 18 Gang Beasts Rocket League Far Cry 5 Battlefield 1 Horizon Zero Dawn Minecraft Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Battlefield V Monster Hunter: World Need for Speed Payback Gran Turismo Sport A Way Out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

PS VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Batman: Arkham VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Robinson: The Journey Moss Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Arizona Sunshine Farpoint Doom VFR RollerCoaster Legends Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Everest VR Statik Firewall Zero Hour Creed: Rise to Glory Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Bravo Team

In terms of add-ons, DLC, and expansions, seven of the top 10 content included various Fortnite packs, followed by Call of Duty: WWII‘s The Resistance DLC Pack 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn‘s The Frozen Wilds. Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s The City That Never Sleeps rounded up the top 10. The full list is as follows:

Fortnite Battle Royale – Starter Pack Fortnite Battle Royale – The Ace Pack Fortnite Battle Royale – Wingman Starter Pack Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance: DLC Pack 1 Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City that Never Sleeps Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass Fortnite Battle Royale – Deep Freeze Bundle Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Pass Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Destiny 2 – Forsaken Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine: DLC Pack 2 GTA Online – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Will FIFA retain its crown in 2019? Let us know what you think!

