PS Store EU’s Most-Downloaded Games of 2018 Revealed, Black Ops 4 and RDR2 Couldn’t Dethrone FIFA

January 12, 2019Written by Zarmena Khan

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were two of US PlayStation Store’s most-downloaded games of 2018 but neither of the two giants could dethrone FIFA in Europe. Not only did FIFA 19 retain its number one position in the chart, 2017’s FIFA 18 also made an appearance in the top ten!

Here are 2018’s top 20 PS4 and PS VR games in the region:

PS4

  1. FIFA 19
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. God of War
  6. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  7. FIFA 18
  8. Gang Beasts
  9. Rocket League
  10. Far Cry 5
  11. Battlefield 1
  12. Horizon Zero Dawn
  13. Minecraft
  14. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  15. Battlefield V
  16. Monster Hunter: World
  17. Need for Speed Payback
  18. Gran Turismo Sport
  19. A Way Out
  20. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  7. Robinson: The Journey
  8. Moss
  9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  10. Arizona Sunshine
  11. Farpoint
  12. Doom VFR
  13. RollerCoaster Legends
  14. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  15. Everest VR
  16. Statik
  17. Firewall Zero Hour
  18. Creed: Rise to Glory
  19. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  20. Bravo Team

In terms of add-ons, DLC, and expansions, seven of the top 10 content included various Fortnite packs, followed by Call of Duty: WWII‘s The Resistance DLC Pack 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn‘s The Frozen Wilds. Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s The City That Never Sleeps rounded up the top 10. The full list is as follows:

  1. Fortnite Battle Royale – Starter Pack
  2. Fortnite Battle Royale – The Ace Pack
  3. Fortnite Battle Royale – Wingman Starter Pack
  4. Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack
  5. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  6. Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
  7. Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
  8. Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance: DLC Pack 1
  9. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
  10. Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City that Never Sleeps
  11. Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
  12. Fortnite Battle Royale – Deep Freeze Bundle
  13. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Pass
  14. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
  15. Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
  16. Destiny 2 – Forsaken
  17. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  18. Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
  19. Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine: DLC Pack 2
  20. GTA Online – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Will FIFA retain its crown in 2019? Let us know what you think!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

