Celeste DLC Will Introduce New Items and Mechanics, and It’ll Be Free on All Platforms

Just before Christmas, Celeste developer Matt Thorson revealed that the game had surpassed his expectations and sold 500,000 copies in 2018. To celebrate the milestone, he announced some tough “farewell levels,” for all platforms.

Over on Twitter, Thorson has shared some information about the upcoming DLC. The good news is that it’ll be free for everyone. However, fans who were hoping to get their hands on the content on January 25 (which marks Celeste‘s first anniversary), will have to wait as the chapter isn’t quite ready yet.

Here’s all the information Thorson shared on Twitter:

-It won’t be ready for the anniversary on Jan 25th, sorry! -It’s all one continuous chapter, no B-Side -It’s after the current hardest levels in difficulty -No strawberries -There are some new items/mechanics -Free on all platforms

Celeste programmer Noel Berry recently revealed that the development team was sticking together and working on something new following the cancellation of Skytorn – a metroidvania that it had been working on for over four years. News of the upcoming project will be shared in due course. In the meantime, we have Celeste‘s farewell levels to look forward to, and a nice collector’s edition brought to us by Limited Run Games.

Celeste is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It was the winner of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Most Impactful Game of 2018 award. For more on the title, check out our previous coverage.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the DLC and a release date.

[Source: Matt Thorson (Twitter)]