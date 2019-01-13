BioWare Lead Producer Reiterates That Anthem Won’t Have Loot Boxes

BioWare’s Lead Producer, Michael Gamble, has been answering a series of questions about Anthem on Twitter, the most common of which pertains to the game’s microtransactions. Although the developer has previously clarified that Anthem won’t be pay-to-win and microtransactions will be purely cosmetic, fans are concerned that Electronic Arts may push the studio to add loot boxes after release.

However, Gamble has downplayed the idea once again. He tweeted:

We aren’t going to add loot boxes. It serves no purpose. The cosmetics and MTX [microtransactions] plan is what we’ve outlined. Legion of Dawn is four new armor packs. They aren’t just skins. Each Javelin has four armor bits. You get 16 with LOD + weapons + other goodies.

When another fan suggested that developers deliberately add microtransactions to their games after reviews go live, Gamble reminded fans that the demo is pre-release and since progress won’t carry over, BioWare is unable to turn the feature on. “Why on earth would we let people waste real money on things they won’t keep?” he added.

In a separate tweet, Gamble said that BioWare won’t be revealing the content of Anthem‘s demo ahead of time to retain an element of “surprise.” Additionally, the developer is against the idea of releasing the game’s intro.

“I feel that is an emotional experience between the player and the game,” Gamble explained. “We have many publications and folks checking out the main game and doing capture this month. We are only allowing certain missions.”

Anthem‘s demo will go live on January 25, 2019. The full game will release on February 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Michael Gamble (Twitter)]