Battlefield V Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes Will Electrify the Game This Week

DICE and EA are continuing to expand on Battlefield V, a game that many felt was unfinished when it launched back in November 2018. With each update, Battlefield V feels more complete, and the newest free add-on has some exciting goodies that might bring you back if you dropped off shortly after the game’s release. This newest update, titled Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes, will be available this week and can be downloaded for free. However, the exact date seems a little uncertain.

The initial portion of Battlefield V Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes will launch this week, supposedly starting on January 17, 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, according to an official tweet. However, a press release sent out by EA stated that it will go live on January, 15th. So if it’s not live by then, check back on the 17th.

Battlefield V Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes will see the return of the fan favorite, Rush mode, a game type that features fast-paced attack and defend style gameplay. On top of that, you’ll gain access to a few new vehicles, too, including a tank and a new plane. Finally, the update includes new gear and weapons for you to experiment with, as well as a new Grand Operation mode called Battle of Hannut. These features give this package a more rounded feeling, since it includes so many things.

However, not everything will be out this week. Battlefield V Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes will include a new co-op mode called Combined Arms. This mode will allow up to four players to unite and play through various missions. However, this portion of the update will launch later on in February 2019.

It appears like Dice and EA are working to make Battlefield V feel more complete, especially with the inclusion of free updates after launch. That and the fact that the developers are taking community feedback seriously is a good move for the game, and it proves that the creators want to stick with this game to make sure team members’ visions comes to life.

You’ll also be able to play Battlefield V’s Battle Royale mode when it launches later this year, and this might be the push the game needs to gain a ton of players.

Are you still playing Battlefield V? Will you be jumping in to play this newest expansion? Let us know in the comments!