CD Projekt RED Says the World of Cyberpunk 2077 Isn’t Procedurally Generated

The massive open world in Cyberpunk 2077 will be entirely handcrafted, according to CD Projekt RED. As such, no aspect of the title will feature procedurally generated elements. This lines up with the studio’s approach to developing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Yet, it is especially impressive this time, given Cyberpunk 2077’s expansive scope, particularly with regards to the world’s verticality.

In an interview with Jeux Act, the game’s Lead Animator, Maciej Pietras, explained that this decision goes hand-in-hand with the studio’s desire to always put quality first. According to Pietras, “[Cyberpunk 2077] will allow you to enter many buildings, knowing that everything was done by hand, because we believe that quality comes first through manual creation, nothing is procedural in our world. It is in this that the city of Night City will be vast to go, thanks to this verticality.”

Based on the lengthy demo that publicly released in the months following its E3 2018 showing, the studio’s commitment to quality is paying off tremendously. The densely populated Night City looks lived-in, courtesy of innumerable details strewn about the environment.

Interestingly, the true scope of the city has not yet received specification. While speaking with Jeux Act, Pietras reiterated a notion previously addressed by Cyberpunk 2077 developers. Comparing the size of Cyberpunk 2077 to The Witcher 3 isn’t currently possible. The Witcher 3’s vastness is measured in its “length,” noted Pietras. Its wide, natural world cannot be properly compared, in size or otherwise, to the verticality featured in Cyberpunk 2077’s futuristic city.

CD Projekt RED has yet to reveal when Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on store shelves.

[Source: Jeux Act via Wccftech]