Epic Games May be Looking Into Changing the Fortnite Looting System

Fortnite isn’t a game that has seen many major gameplay changes in its lifetime. Sure, we’ve seen the addition of new items and mechanics, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the looting mechanic. However, Epic Games may be looking into making the experience a little more streamlined.

In a Reddit post, user “sasseries” proposed a change to the looting mechanics found in Fortnite. Currently, picking up an item automatically sets it in the first open slot. While that may make sense, for some players it can cause a headache. Understandably, many players would rather have one slot designated for a certain kind of weapon. If you wanted a certain weapon in a certain slot, you would have to manually swap around your inventory. It doesn’t eat up a ton of time, but it can be cumbersome. This is especially true in a game like Fortnite, where you can die in an instant.

Sasserie’s suggestion is a small, yet significant change. The change would allow players to be able to swap a weapon they are currently holding with one they want to pick up. Now, Fortnite players make suggestions all the time, but it seems that Epic is actually listening to this suggestion. Epic’s Eric Williamson responded by saying “Great Suggestion! We’ll Investigate.” Now, that’s hardly a confirmation we’ll get an inventory overhaul, but it shows that the developer is listening to its fans.

Card



Of course, if you’ve been following Fortnite, you already know that Epic is always listening to what its fanbase has to say. After fan outcry, the developer brought back the “14 Days of Fortnite” event. In addition, a popular social media campaign may lead to Fortnite being expanded to the Middle East.

Would you be in favor of a change to the looting system? Or are you happy with the way things are now? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]