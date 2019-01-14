Less Than a Third of Players Have Completed the Resident Evil 2 Demo So Far

Resident Evil 2‘s 1-Shot demo dropped on January 11, 2019, and so far over 1.4 million players have flocked to take it for a spin. However, these statistics are limited to “players who have enabled RE NET play data settings,” as stated on Capcom’s ResidentEvil.net website. Of those players, only 28% of them have actually reached the end of the demo.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, considering the fact that you’re only given one chance to succeed. While you can retry the mission if you die or replay it if you have extra time, once your 30 minutes is up the demo will close permanently for you. Zombies, poor inventory management, and getting lost are all roadblocks that can explain the lack of success.

Of course, there are other explanations for the low completion rate. Some players may opt to spend the demo exploring for the sake of exploring. And because Resident Evil 2 is a reimagining of the original game, fans are curious as to how this game will differentiate itself from its 1998 counterpart. Intentional experimentation can become a distraction from the mission at hand. Lastly, some players may have simply lost interest in completing the demo.

If you haven’t taken your shot with the Resident Evil 2 demo, there’s still plenty of time. It’s available until January 31, 2019. This is somewhat rare, as some demos are pulled from digital storefronts before the full game’s release.

Resident Evil 2 will come out on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: ResidentEvil.Net]