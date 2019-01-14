Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s Hirata Estates Is One of the Game’s ‘Memories’

As Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s launch date draws nearer, we are getting a better idea of what the game will look and play like. In the brief Game Informer video above, the Hirata Estates location took center stage. Interestingly, this area is off the game’s beaten path and is is accessible via “memories.” In addition, this glimpse at the Hirata Estates should give people a better idea of what it is like to move through and fight in FromSoftware’s newest world.

The level’s landscape was shown off first, as the player character stood atop a hill that looked out over the map. We then watched as the avatar leapt down the hill, showing how the grappling hook functions in Sekiro. Using it allows you to both travel and get a better look at different areas. When someone uses the grappling hook, players will venture into new areas, stumble across secret mini-bosses, and more.

Gameplay for the Hirata Estates segment offered a fresh look at combat, too. While it didn’t appear in the video, enemies in FromSoftware’s latest title will supposedly work more in sync with one another. For instance, when the player battles a mini-boss, archers will fire off shots from a distance. At the same time, smaller enemies are likely to join the mini-boss in attacking, giving player’s an even greater challenge.

Speaking of mini-bosses, player’s will find that there’s a strategy to taking them on, and not just with regards to the battle itself. After defeating a mini-boss, players will collect “minis,” small objects taken from an enemy that players can use to restock their number of lives. This mechanic will affect Sekiro’s overall death and resurrection mechanic.

Previous coverage delved into how progression in Sekiro will differ from the Souls series. We also learned why this title lacks multiplayer and that it gives people a pause button.

It won’t be long before everyone can explore Hirata Estates for themselves. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 22, 2019.