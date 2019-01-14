Fullbright’s Tacoma is Getting a Special PS4 Physical Release from Limited Run Games

Another indie game will be going physical thanks to Limited Run Games. The company announced that Tacoma, from Fullbright, will get an exclusive physical release for the PlayStation 4 on Friday, January 18th. As always, stock will be very limited, so plan accordingly.

As is normal for a Limited Run Games release, there will be two waves. The first, more prominent wave will go on sale promptly at 10 am EST. Following that, a smaller batch will be available to purchase at 6 pm EST. Sales from Limited Run games tend to sell out very quickly, so if this game is on your radar, you better free up your schedule now.

Tacoma is the follow-up to Fullbright’s 2013 hit Gone Home. Employing similar mechanics to its predecessor, Tacoma takes place on an abandoned space station. Originally released on the Xbox One and PC, it eventually came to the PlayStation 4 in 2018. We gave it a very positive review, calling it a “must play” experience.

January 18, 2019 will be quite the busy day for Limited Run Games. In addition to Tacoma releasing, the company has a few other games getting a physical release. The 2013 walking simulator Proteus will see a physical release on the PlayStation Vita, which comes after Vita releases were temporarily put on hold. The special collector’s edition of Iconoclasts will also go on sale that day. That can be bought for both the PS4 and PS Vita.

Tacoma goes on sale on January 18, 2019 for the PlayStation 4. Is this something that’s on your radar? Let us know!