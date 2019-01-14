UK Sales Chart: FIFA 19 and RDR2 Relinquish the Crown to New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

We’re still slowly starting 2019 when it comes to major AAA releases, but with Kingdom Hearts III and Resident Evil 2 just around the corner, we won’t be waiting much longer for some heavy hitters to make an appearance. That being said, this week top ten chart frequenters FIFA 19 and Red Dead Redemption 2 took the number two and three spots, respectively. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe took the number one spot this week.

As usual, this list represents UK physical sales only, although the first physical/digital combined chart will be coming out soon. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is essentially a port that offers both the original game and the Luigi version of the game in one experience. A few extras have been tossed in to differentiate itself and give players more options to deal with the game’s difficulty. It opted to introduce new characters/abilities as a way to make platforming a little easier.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe sold 24.8% more physical copies than the Wii U version did at launch, but that’s not saying much, considering that the Wii U didn’t sell well. Similarly, the fact that nearly half of the physical games sold in the UK last year were for the PlayStation 4 makes sense, because it’s the region’s most popular console. Sometimes, sales simply come down to the hardware’s success.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart for the week ending on January 12, 2019.

1. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

2. FIFA 19

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

5. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Battlefield V

8. Grand Theft Auto V

9. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

10. Forza Horizon 4

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]