Fan Art Fuels More Batman: Court of Owls Game Speculation

Rumors of a Batman game starring the Court of Owls as antagonists have risen once more. This time, the speculation comes courtesy of ArtStation posts from a Warner Bros. freelance artist named Eddie Mendoza, who also works for Apple. The posts, which have since been removed from Mendoza’s ArtStation profile, depict the Dark Knight battling one of the Talons, deadly assassins and agents of the Court.

According to the Reddit post that brought this curious situation to people’s attention, Mendoza had previously stated the Court of Owls artwork was merely a personal project for fun. Whether or not this is true is likely to remain unanswered for some time.

See the Batman art from Mendoza in the gallery below:

Currently, fan speculation suggested that Mendoza’s work might have been concept art for the long-rumored Batman title from WB Games Montréal, the development team behind Batman: Arkham Origins. (It is just as likely it is fan art and nothing more.) Rumors concerning a game starring the Court surfaced late in 2018, after a developer at WB Montréal teased a logo that shares an uncanny resemblance with the official Court of Owls seal. Regardless of what may or may not be going on at WB Montréal, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, an announcement regarding what the team has been up to feels long overdue. WB Montréal has not shipped a full release since the launch of Arkham Origins in late 2013. The studio’s most recent project of note is Batman: Arkham Knight’s Batgirl-starring DLC, Batgirl: A Matter of Family.

[Source: Reddit via GamingBolt]