Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Second Season Pass Will Be Revealed in Late January

When Bandai Namco announced a special Dragon Ball live stream for January 14, 2019, many were hoping that we would finally get some word on a second season for Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC. While we technically did get confirmation that more content is coming, it was only the smallest of teases. However, we do know that more light will be shed during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finals, which will take place from January 26th-27th.

When asked about a second season of DLC, Producer Tomoko Hiroki did confirm it’s happening, but followed up with, “I really want to say it, but please wait until the FighterZ Finals.” We do know it’s officially happening, we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer to get a full reveal.

Speculation on a second season of Dragon Ball FighterZ had started as soon as the first round of DLC ended. Post-launch content long after a game’s launch has become the norm for the fighting genre, and Dragon Ball FighterZ looked to be the same. However, word remained silent even well after the launch of the final DLC character, Android 17. The announcement of a deluxe edition featuring all of the DLC characters sparked some concern that maybe we’d see the last of the post-launch fighters. Thankfully, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Now, Dragon Ball FighterZ has seen content updates even after the last of the DLC characters. A recent update introduced the ability to create custom tournaments with a variety of rules. Unfortunately, there’s been some drama in the tournament scene after it was pulled from some high-profile competitions. Hopefully, the appointment of longtime Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada to lead Bandai Namco’s esports efforts will remedy that.

[Source: Gematsu]