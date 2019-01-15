Grab These Gorgeous Persona Dynamic Themes for Free Through PlayStation Plus

If you’re a fan of all things Persona, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to score a couple of free dynamic themes for your PlayStation 4! Right now, PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim free Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight dynamic themes from the PlayStation store. You can find a link to the Persona 5 theme here, and you’ll find the Persona 3 theme right here.

You’re going to score some major style points with these bad boys. As much as we love Persona 5, we have to give a nod to the Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight theme for its cool, languid flow of color. It might just be easier on the eyes. If you’re wondering, yes, both of these themes come with their own unique music tracks that play in the background, so you can finally update your PS4 from that Persona 5 launch theme you’ve been rocking since 2016.

Unfortunately for some readers, these free themes are only available through PlayStation Plus. Fortunately, these Persona themes aren’t the only free themes available on the PlayStation Store at the moment. We’ve covered a couple of free themes recently, and most of them can be downloaded and enjoyed without a PlayStation Plus subscription.

If you’re a Dragon Quest fan, catch up on the free theme and avatar bundle here. The Witcher fans can find more info about a very handsome Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales theme here.